MULTIMEDIA
Christmas is in the air
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 12 2022 09:10 PM

Residents check food stalls at a Christmas night market in San Juan City on Monday. Despite the rising prices of commodities, traditions practiced by a lot of Filipinos during the holidays are propping up the economy towards the end of the year. Concepcion hopes holidays to spur economic activity