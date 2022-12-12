Home  >  Life

Christmas is in the air

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 12 2022 09:10 PM

Residents check food stalls at a Christmas night market in San Juan City on Monday. Despite the rising prices of commodities, traditions practiced by a lot of Filipinos during the holidays are propping up the economy towards the end of the year. 

