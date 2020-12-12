Home  >  Life

Banksy piece pops up in Bristol

Rebecca Naden, Reuters

Posted at Dec 12 2020 03:09 PM

People take pictures of a new street artwork entitled 'Aachoo!!' by Banksy in Totterdown, Bristol, Britain on Friday. The artwork could add value to the house its painted on as ”Devolved Parliament,” a previous piece by the secretive artist, sold for over $12 million at auction in 2019.

