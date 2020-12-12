MULTIMEDIA

As Christmas comes

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A resident of North Libis, Barangay Banaba in San Mateo town, Rizal on Saturday tries to clean an area destroyed by flash floods caused by Typhoon Ulysses a month ago. Ulysses battered parts of Luzon in mid-November affecting over 3.8 million and leaving at least P12.9 billion in damages to agriculture and infrastructure.