MULTIMEDIA As Christmas comes George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 12 2020 09:28 PM A resident of North Libis, Barangay Banaba in San Mateo town, Rizal on Saturday tries to clean an area destroyed by flash floods caused by Typhoon Ulysses a month ago. Ulysses battered parts of Luzon in mid-November affecting over 3.8 million and leaving at least P12.9 billion in damages to agriculture and infrastructure.