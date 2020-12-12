MULTIMEDIA

After the Mass

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People exit the church after celebrating a Mass at San Felipe Neri Parish in Mandaluyong Saturday, a few days before the beginning of Simbang Gabi. The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines has encouraged local government units to hold the novena Masses outside churches, such as gymnasiums, but should still stick to health protocols, such as physical distancing and allowing only 30% capacity of the venue to curb the spread of COVID-19.