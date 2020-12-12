Home > Life MULTIMEDIA After the Mass George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 12 2020 11:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest People exit the church after celebrating a Mass at San Felipe Neri Parish in Mandaluyong Saturday, a few days before the beginning of Simbang Gabi. The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines has encouraged local government units to hold the novena Masses outside churches, such as gymnasiums, but should still stick to health protocols, such as physical distancing and allowing only 30% capacity of the venue to curb the spread of COVID-19. ALAMIN: Protocols ng CBCP para sa mga magsi-Simbang Gabi habang pandemya Read More: Mass San Felipe Neri Parish Mandaluyong coronavirus COVID-19 multimedia multimedia photosAfte /life/12/12/20/behind-the-theater-how-dudz-teraa-got-the-role-of-thalia-in-petas-care-divas/news/12/12/20/slain-los-baos-mayor-caesar-perez-laid-to-rest-as-family-calls-for-justice/sports/12/12/20/basketball-thirdy-rusty-in-return-as-neophoenix-snaps-skid/news/12/12/20/dfa-10-more-filipinos-abroad-sick-with-covid-19/overseas/12/12/20/vietnam-jails-hanoi-cdc-chief-for-overstating-covid-19-gear-cost