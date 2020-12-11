MULTIMEDIA

Getting ready for Simbang Gabi

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Workers put Christmas decorations inside Manila Cathedral in Intramuros on Friday, a few days before the start of the traditional Simbang Gabi. The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines is making adjustments to Simbang Gabi due to COVID-19 restrictions, allowing evening Masses to start as early as 6 p.m.