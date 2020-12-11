Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Getting ready for Simbang Gabi Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 11 2020 11:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Workers put Christmas decorations inside Manila Cathedral in Intramuros on Friday, a few days before the start of the traditional Simbang Gabi. The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines is making adjustments to Simbang Gabi due to COVID-19 restrictions, allowing evening Masses to start as early as 6 p.m. Church backs Simbang Gabi, novena Masses in gyms, other venues Metro Manila mayors ban minors from attending Simbang Gabi: MMDA Read More: Manila Cathedral Simbang Gabi Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines Christmas decorations Christmas multimedia multimedia photos /video/life/12/11/20/abs-cbn-christmas-ids-tampok-sa-ilang-music-videos/video/life/12/11/20/mga-aeta-sa-zambales-may-hiling-ngayong-kapaskuhan/entertainment/12/11/20/truth-will-come-out-nadines-camp-welcomes-vivas-lawsuit-calls-agency-oppressive/news/12/11/20/fda-astrazenecas-withdrawal-from-trials-wont-affect-approval-of-vaccine/sports/12/11/20/football-reals-zidane-says-atletico-title-favourites-ahead-of-derby