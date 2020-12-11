MULTIMEDIA

Enjoying lights, sounds show at CCP

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People watch the light display, as the Cultural Center of the Philippines welcomes the holidays with the annual lighting of its facade on Friday. This year's lights and sounds show, held at the CCP’s front lawn and through a Facebook livestream as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, features a projection mapping of colorful lanterns from San Fernando, Pampanga, known for its giant lantern festival.