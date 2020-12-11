MULTIMEDIA
Enjoying lights, sounds show at CCP
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 11 2020 10:10 PM
People watch the light display, as the Cultural Center of the Philippines welcomes the holidays with the annual lighting of its facade on Friday. This year's lights and sounds show, held at the CCP’s front lawn and through a Facebook livestream as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, features a projection mapping of colorful lanterns from San Fernando, Pampanga, known for its giant lantern festival.
- /video/news/12/11/20/panukalang-extension-ng-bayanihan-2-lusot-sa-house-panel
- /video/entertainment/12/11/20/paulo-avelino-na-challenge-sa-role-bilang-siya-sa-fan-girl
- /sports/12/11/20/boxing-bakit-malaki-ang-pasasalamat-ni-eumir-marcial-kay-coach-freddie
- /life/12/11/20/tulong-panawagan-para-sa-mangingisdang-tinubuan-ng-tumor-sa-likod
- /sports/12/11/20/monsour-del-rosario-why-ban-minors-from-participating-in-contact-sports