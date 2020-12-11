MULTIMEDIA

A fresh coat of paint for Christmas

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A worker paints the lion statue in front of the Manila Police District Headquarters along UN Avenue in Manila as another hangs a lantern on Friday as part of beautification efforts for the Christmas season. Earlier in the year, the Philippine National Police said it was skipping all forms of lavish Christmas parties to show its "sincere responsiveness and sensitivity to the plight of Filipinos affected by the COVID-19 pandemic."