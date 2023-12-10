MULTIMEDIA

A warm homecoming for MMD

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Marquez Dee parades around a mall in Pasay City on Sunday, weeks after reaching the top 10 in the Miss Universe 2023 pageant. Michelle Dee won one of the three Voice for Change Gold awards, and received the Spirit of Carnival and Best in National Costume award.