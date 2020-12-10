Home  >  Life

Parrot exercise on International Animal Rights Day

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 10 2020 08:04 PM

Parrot exercise on International Animal Rights Day

A parrot perches on the camera of a photographer, as members of bird group Majestic Wings let their parrots out to fly at the Pinaglabanan Memorial Shrine in San Juan on International Animal Rights Day, Thursday. The group routinely conducts their birds’ free flight every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday so the animals can stretch their wings and fly every now and then. 

