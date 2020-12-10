MULTIMEDIA

Parrot exercise on International Animal Rights Day

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A parrot perches on the camera of a photographer, as members of bird group Majestic Wings let their parrots out to fly at the Pinaglabanan Memorial Shrine in San Juan on International Animal Rights Day, Thursday. The group routinely conducts their birds’ free flight every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday so the animals can stretch their wings and fly every now and then.