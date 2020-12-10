Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Mesmerizing Christmas lights George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 10 2020 10:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A woman takes pictures of her child in front of the giant Christmas tree at Pinaglabanan Shrine in San Juan on Thursday. The giant Christmas tree and Christmas streetlights along the city’s main road was lit Thursday night, with guests attending virtually in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, as the city officially kicks off its Christmas festivities. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Pinaglabanan Shrine Christmas tree giant Christmas tree Christmas tree San Juan San Juan city Christmas lights multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/12/10/20/magnitude-67-quake-strikes-off-taiwans-northeastern-coast/news/12/10/20/robredo-defending-human-rights-critical-for-better-normal-amid-covid-19/sports/12/10/20/tennis-wawrinka-hungry-for-final-push-before-career-swansong-says-coach/life/12/10/20/pagtulong-ng-isang-dating-construction-worker-sinuklian-ng-ibang-klaseng-tulong/news/12/10/20/rizal-govt-suspends-permits-of-quarrying-firms-urges-denr-to-halt-mining-agreements