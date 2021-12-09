Moon sets in conjunction with planets

MULTIMEDIA

Moon and planets line up to light up the sky

Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

The waxing moon is seen in conjunction with Jupiter, Saturn and Venus as it rises over the National Shrine of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Quezon City on Thursday. According to PAGASA, Venus can be observed in the southwestern part of the sky after sunset for the whole month but may be difficult to observe in late December.