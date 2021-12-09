Manila street lights up with Christmas decor

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Christmas decor brings Yuletide cheers to Paco, Manila ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 09 2021 11:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Neighbors and passers-by look at the festive Christmas lights adorning houses along Merced Street in Barangay 683, Paco, Manila on Thursday as Christmas nears. The Department of Health recently reminded the public to stay mindful of the minimum COVID-19 protocols to curb the spread of the virus. 'Virtual muna': DOH may ilang paalala ukol sa mga Christmas party Read More: Christmas Christmas decoration Christmas decor Christmas lights Paco Manila /video/business/12/12/21/mga-di-awtorisadong-pagbawas-sa-bank-account-nireklamo/video/entertainment/12/12/21/gigi-de-lana-naglunsad-ng-youtube-digital-concert/video/sports/12/12/21/mbpl-balik-hardcourt-na/video/news/12/12/21/mga-magpapabakuna-sa-dec-15-17-inaasahang-tumaas/video/news/12/12/21/imbestigasyon-sa-pagpatay-kay-malabanan-umarangkada-na