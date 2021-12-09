Home  >  Life

Christmas decor brings Yuletide cheers to Paco, Manila

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 09 2021 11:35 PM

Manila street lights up with Christmas decor

Neighbors and passers-by look at the festive Christmas lights adorning houses along Merced Street in Barangay 683, Paco, Manila on Thursday as Christmas nears. The Department of Health recently reminded the public to stay mindful of the minimum COVID-19 protocols to curb the spread of the virus. 

