Devotees mark Immaculate Conception of the Virgin Mary

Devotees mark Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Devotees join the procession during the feast of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin at Immaculate Conception Cathedral of Cubao in Quezon City on Friday. The feast, based on the belief that the Virgin Mary was free of original sin since her conception, is celebrated annually on December 8 as the patronal feast day and public holiday in the Philippines.