Filipino Catholics celebrate Feast of the Immaculate Conception

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 08 2022 04:00 PM

Pinoys celebrate Feast of the Immaculate Conception

Catholic devotees visit the Manila Cathedral to attend a Mass to commemorate the feast day of the Immaculate Conception on Thursday. Filipinos Catholics are known to have strong devotion to Mother Mary, which they attribute to answered petitions and miracles. 

