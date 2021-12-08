Free trip to zoo for Aeta children

MULTIMEDIA

Children look at pelican in Clark zoo

Viber

Aeta children look at a rescued pelican during a free trip to the soft opening of the Clark Safari and Adventure Park in Angeles City, Pampanga on Wednesday. Aside from hosting wild animals, the 15-hectare zoo is also home to rescued animals such as the pelican found in Aurora and horses affected by the Taal Volcano eruption.