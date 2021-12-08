Christmas display lights up ABS-CBN compund

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA ELJ Center brings festive cheer as Christmas nears Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 08 2021 07:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The Eugenio Lopez Jr. Communications Center at the ABS-CBN compound in Quezon City lights up with a Christmas tree display on Wednesday, a few days before Yuletide. Chrismas displays have popped up in various parts of the country as Filipinos enjoy the the more festive mood this year compared to last which was hampered by strict COVID-19 quarantine restrictions. Read More: ELJ Eugenio Lopez Junior Communications Center ABS-CCBN compound Christmas Christmas display Christmas tree /sports/12/08/21/magsayo-faces-russell-in-showtime-main-event/sports/12/08/21/mati-surfer-eyes-title-in-ph-surfing-championship-tour/spotlight/12/08/21/omicron-reported-in-57-countries-hospitalizations-set-to-rise-who/sports/12/08/21/cariaso-unsurprised-at-santos-stellar-northport-debut/news/12/08/21/caravan-ng-marcos-duterte-tandem-sa-qc-dinumog