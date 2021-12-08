Christmas display lights up ABS-CBN compund

MULTIMEDIA

ELJ Center brings festive cheer as Christmas nears

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The Eugenio Lopez Jr. Communications Center at the ABS-CBN compound in Quezon City lights up with a Christmas tree display on Wednesday, a few days before Yuletide. Chrismas displays have popped up in various parts of the country as Filipinos enjoy the the more festive mood this year compared to last which was hampered by strict COVID-19 quarantine restrictions.