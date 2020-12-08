Home  >  Life

Keeping the Christmas cheer

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 08 2020 09:26 PM

Christmas decorations adorn V-Mall in San Juan City on Tuesday, a few weeks before Christmas day. Metro Manila mayors earlier voted unanimously to bar minors from visiting malls during the Christmas season in a bid to keep the spread of COVID-19 at bay. 

