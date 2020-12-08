MULTIMEDIA

Bright lights in the big city

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People take in and admire the brightly lit trees decorated for the Festival of Lights at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati on Tuesday. Instead of a physical display, this year’s festival of lights can be seen by scanning QR codes found through out the park and features a 360-degree immersive video with holiday-themed animations and a medley of Christmas carols.