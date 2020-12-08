Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Bright lights in the big city Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 08 2020 10:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest People take in and admire the brightly lit trees decorated for the Festival of Lights at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati on Tuesday. Instead of a physical display, this year’s festival of lights can be seen by scanning QR codes found through out the park and features a 360-degree immersive video with holiday-themed animations and a medley of Christmas carols. WATCH: Lights and sounds show at Ayala Triangle Gardens goes virtual Read More: Ayala Triangle Garden Festival of Lights Festival of Lights 2020 Christmas Christmas display multimedia multimedia photos /video/news/12/08/20/nlex-operator-vows-to-resolve-traffic-jams-in-valenzuela/video/spotlight/12/08/20/what-is-post-covid-syndrome/video/news/12/08/20/duterte-wants-free-covid-19-tests-in-govt-hospitals-health-centers/video/news/12/08/20/just-for-show-duterte-administrations-human-rights-efforts-draw-flak/life/12/08/20/alamin-mga-sintomas-ng-holiday-heart-syndrome