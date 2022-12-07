MULTIMEDIA
Public urged to celebrate Christmas with less waste
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 07 2022 12:56 PM
Pupils, parents and teachers showcase their eco-friendly lanterns made of leaves and other reusable materials during the ‘Toxic-Free and Waste-Free Christmas’ event at General Roxas Elementary School, Roxas District, in Quezon City on Wednesday. The project, which was implemented in collaboration with BanToxics, aims to encourage the use of low-cost, unique and eco-friendly materials to make Christmas decorations.
