Lechon roasted and ready for the Holidays

Lechon beckons as Christmas nears Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP Posted at Dec 07 2022 05:31 PM A man sits behind roasted suckling pigs on display by a street in Manila on Wednesday as Christmas nears. Lechon, or roasted suckling pig, is a popular dish in the Philippines especially during the holiday season.