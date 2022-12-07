Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Lechon beckons as Christmas nears

Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP

Posted at Dec 07 2022 05:31 PM

Lechon roasted and ready for the Holidays

A man sits behind roasted suckling pigs on display by a street in Manila on Wednesday as Christmas nears. Lechon, or roasted suckling pig, is a popular dish in the Philippines especially during the holiday season.

Read More:  lechon   lechon baboy   Noche Buena   Christmas   roast pork  