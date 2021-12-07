'Santa' takes a dive at the Malta National Aquarium

MULTIMEDIA
A merry 'fish-mas' from Santa Claus
Darrin Zammit Lupi, Reuters
Posted at Dec 07 2021 08:05 PM
Divers dressed as Santa Claus and one of his elves play with a zebra shark while feeding the fish at the Malta National Aquarium, in Qawra, Malta on Tuesday, weeks before Christmas. The conservation status of zebra sharks which are non-aggressive, are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature due to their dwindling population due to commercial fishing.
