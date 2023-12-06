MULTIMEDIA
Welcoming Christmas with a visual treat
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 06 2023 09:38 PM
Visitors take in the sights during the launch of the largest 4K 3D LED display in the metro and a Christmas-themed 3D mapping show at Ayala Malls Manila Bay on Wednesday. The LED show runs every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, while a grand fireworks display is held every Sunday until January 7.
