Santa Clauses are coming to Maine

Santa Clauses in Maine, USA

Brian Snyder, Reuters

Skiers dressed as Santa Claus ride the lifts to participate in the charity Santa Sunday at Sunday River ski resort in Bethel, Maine, U.S. on Sunday. The easing of COVID-19 restrictions allowed a more festive holiday celebration around the world compared to 2020, but Europe remains cautious due to the discovery of the Omicron variant and reported spike in coronavirus infections in a number of countries.