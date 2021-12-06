Santa Clauses are coming to Maine

MULTIMEDIA
Santa Clauses in Maine, USA
Brian Snyder, Reuters
Posted at Dec 06 2021 10:02 AM | Updated as of Dec 06 2021 10:08 AM
Skiers dressed as Santa Claus ride the lifts to participate in the charity Santa Sunday at Sunday River ski resort in Bethel, Maine, U.S. on Sunday. The easing of COVID-19 restrictions allowed a more festive holiday celebration around the world compared to 2020, but Europe remains cautious due to the discovery of the Omicron variant and reported spike in coronavirus infections in a number of countries.
