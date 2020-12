MULTIMEDIA

Crossing the rainbow

ABS-CBN News

Cyclists cross a pedestrian crossing painted with rainbow colors along Roxas Boulevard fronting the Rajah Sulayman Plaza in Malate, Manila on Sunday. The Rainbow flag, which shows red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and violet reflects the diversity of the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer) community.