Packing for Noche Buena

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 04 2021 07:36 PM

Manileños set to receive Noche Buena boxes

Workers assemble boxes to be used for repacking Noche Buena packages at Delpan Sports Complex in Manila on Saturday. The local government of Manila began distributing the boxes containing 3 kilos of rice, 5 cans of corned beef, ingredients for spaghetti, and fruit salad as Christmas nears. 

