Manileños set to receive Noche Buena boxes

MULTIMEDIA
Packing for Noche Buena
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 04 2021 07:36 PM
Workers assemble boxes to be used for repacking Noche Buena packages at Delpan Sports Complex in Manila on Saturday. The local government of Manila began distributing the boxes containing 3 kilos of rice, 5 cans of corned beef, ingredients for spaghetti, and fruit salad as Christmas nears.
