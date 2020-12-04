MULTIMEDIA
Float-in Cinema opens in Taguig
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 04 2020 10:09 PM
Megaworld Cinemas launched the “Float-in Cinema” during a media preview at Venice Grand Canal mall in McKinley Hill village, Taguig City on Friday where movies will be projected on a 12 x 7 meters screen, with the audio being broadcast to moviegoers aboard the gondola using their personal earphones. The McKinley Float-In Cinema will be open to moviegoers starting December 11, 6pm - 9pm, with an admission price of P500/head, or P1,000/gondola inclusive of snacks, bottled water, and personal kits.
