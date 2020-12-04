Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Attracting customers Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 04 2020 11:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A lantern vendor fixes his wares in the hopes of attracting customers at Dapitan Arcade in Quezon City on Friday. The government has advised the people to celebrate the coming holiday season by still following health protocols and to avoid large family gatherings and parties to avoid a spike of COVID-19 cases in the country. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Dapitan Arcade lanterns parol multimedia multimedia photos /news/12/04/20/makati-court-postpones-arraignment-of-maria-ressa-on-2nd-cyber-libel-charge/overseas/12/04/20/filipinos-abroad-hit-by-covid-19-rise-to-11670/overseas/12/04/20/hong-kong-legislature-backs-studies-for-artificial-islands-despite-criticism/opinions/12/04/20/in-a-pandemic-winter-christmas-is-simply-not-that-important/life/12/04/20/indian-jewelers-12638-diamond-ring-sets-world-record