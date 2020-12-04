Home  >  Life

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 04 2020 11:17 PM

A lantern vendor fixes his wares in the hopes of attracting customers at Dapitan Arcade in Quezon City on Friday. The government has advised the people to celebrate the coming holiday season by still following health protocols and to avoid large family gatherings and parties to avoid a spike of COVID-19 cases in the country. 

