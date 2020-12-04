Home > Life MULTIMEDIA A merry and colorful drive through Paul Ellis, AFP Posted at Dec 04 2020 06:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest The Christmas light display on Thursday at the Carters Green farm in Weston, England is modified this year due to COVID-19 restrictions to allow visitors to drive through a starlit garden and enjoy the display from inside their cars instead of walking around the farmyard. Fundraiser Graham Witter organizes the annual display at his home in memory of his sister Jessica who passed away in 2015 and has raised more than £100,000 for a children's hospice for the past seven years. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Christmas Christmas light display Carters Green Farm England Graham Witter multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/12/05/20/bakit-kayo-galit-sa-trip-ng-iba-chito-miranda-asks-bashers-of-k-pop-fans/overseas/12/05/20/bahrain-approves-pfizerbiontech-covid-19-vaccine/video/business/12/05/20/ph-registers-highest-inflation-rate-among-asean-countries/video/news/12/05/20/duterte-reiterates-call-for-universal-access-to-covid-19-vaccines/video/news/12/05/20/human-rights-group-calls-for-defunding-abolition-of-ph-anti-communist-task-force