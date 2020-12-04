MULTIMEDIA

A merry and colorful drive through

Paul Ellis, AFP

The Christmas light display on Thursday at the Carters Green farm in Weston, England is modified this year due to COVID-19 restrictions to allow visitors to drive through a starlit garden and enjoy the display from inside their cars instead of walking around the farmyard. Fundraiser Graham Witter organizes the annual display at his home in memory of his sister Jessica who passed away in 2015 and has raised more than £100,000 for a children's hospice for the past seven years.