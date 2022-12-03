MULTIMEDIA
Belenismo in Tarlac winner
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 03 2022 04:02 PM
Visitors look at the Belen from Moncada, Tarlac, depicting a woman embracing the Holy Family inside a medieval wooden bucket made of bamboo, which was adjudged as one of the winners in the municipal category in this year’s 2022 Belenismo sa Tarlac Belen-making competition on Friday in Moncada. The Belenisimo is an annual holiday competition that started in the "Belen-making capital of the Philippines" but has drawn participants from other provinces. Other winners in the municipal category are San Clemente, Capas and Anao.
