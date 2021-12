Finding ways to enjoy the Christmas season

MULTIMEDIA

Family enjoys Christmas decor at a drive-thru

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

A child looks out in amazement from a car passing thru a McDonald's restaurant festooned with Christmas lights and decorations in Taguig City on Thursday. Relaxed restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic have allowed families to venture outside to enjoy traditional ways of celebrating the season while observing minimum precautions to safeguard against the virus.

