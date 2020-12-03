MULTIMEDIA

Lantern-making in the time of COVID

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Lantern makers work on traditional Christmas lanterns made of wire and bamboo inside their homes due to quarantine restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19, in Las Piñas City on Thursday. They say the lanterns are not selling as well as in previous years, when they would run out of stocks as early as November.