Hoop dreams

Visitors exercise using Hula hoops inside Rizal Park on Thursday, as the National Parks Development Committee reopens a portion of the park for joggers and bikers after a scheduled disinfection on December 2. Rizal Park is open with its new operating hours from 5-9am for the promenade and gardens and from 4-9PM for its central promenade only.