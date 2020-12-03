Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Hoop dreams ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 03 2020 12:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Visitors exercise using Hula hoops inside Rizal Park on Thursday, as the National Parks Development Committee reopens a portion of the park for joggers and bikers after a scheduled disinfection on December 2. Rizal Park is open with its new operating hours from 5-9am for the promenade and gardens and from 4-9PM for its central promenade only. Read More: Rizal Park Covid-19 general community quarantine National Parks and Development Committee multimedia multimedia photo /entertainment/12/03/20/yakapin-mo-naman-ako-emotional-iza-calzado-went-off-script-in-this-viral-scene/news/12/03/20/tingnan-ginang-nanganak-sa-loob-ng-taxi-sa-davao-sa-tulong-ng-911-dispatch-doctor/life/12/03/20/he-escaped-death-as-a-kamikaze-pilot-70-years-later-he-told-his-story/video/news/12/03/20/ika-2-lockdown-sa-england-nagtapos-na/news/12/03/20/3-bata-patay-nang-malunod-sa-hukay-na-may-tubig-sa-taguig