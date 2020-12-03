Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Hoop dreams

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 03 2020 12:38 PM

Hoop dreams

Visitors exercise using Hula hoops inside Rizal Park on Thursday, as the National Parks Development Committee reopens a portion of the park for joggers and bikers after a scheduled disinfection on December 2. Rizal Park is open with its new operating hours from 5-9am for the promenade and gardens and from 4-9PM for its central promenade only. 

Read More:  Rizal Park   Covid-19   general community quarantine   National Parks and Development Committee   multimedia   multimedia photo  