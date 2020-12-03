MULTIMEDIA

Here comes Santa Claus

Darrin Zammit Lupi, Reuters

A diver dressed as Santa Claus is seen inside a fish tank at the Malta National Aquarium, in Qawra, Malta on Wednesday. The World Health Organization discourages the public to organize public gatherings during the Yuletide season but leaves the decision to governments whether to ease out quarantine restrictions in their respective jurisdictions to prevent spread of COVID-19.