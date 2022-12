Silk sculptures on display in France

MULTIMEDIA

Silk sculptures on display in Montauban, France

Lionel Bonaventure, AFP

A spectator takes a photograph of giant illuminated lanterns during the Lanterns Festival at The Cours Foucault park in Montauban, southwestern France, on Thursday. Monumental silk sculptures made by Chinese craftsmen are exhibited in Montauban from December 1, 2022 to February 5, 2023.