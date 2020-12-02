Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Brightening up Christmas Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 02 2020 10:24 PM | Updated as of Dec 02 2020 10:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Visitors wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus take a photo of themselves and the Christmas Street Musical Light Tunnel at Tiendesitas in Pasig on Wednesday. The tunnel’s theme this year is “Light Up for Our Heroes” and is dedicated to frontliners in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and is open from 6 to 11 p.m. everyday until January 3, 2021. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 frontliners frontliners tribute Tiendesitas Pasig Christmas Street Musical Light Tunnel Christmas multimedia multimedia photos /video/news/12/02/20/uk-becomes-first-country-to-approve-pfizer-biontechs-covid-19-vaccine/video/entertainment/12/02/20/abs-cbn-releases-2020-christmas-id/video/news/12/02/20/makabayan-slams-govt-push-to-disqualify-left-leaning-lawmakers-from-elections/news/12/02/20/daughter-of-slain-anakpawis-leader-arrested-for-alleged-illegal-possession-of-firearms-explosives/business/12/02/20/virus-drags-down-wages-international-labor-organization