Brightening up Christmas

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Visitors wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus take a photo of themselves and the Christmas Street Musical Light Tunnel at Tiendesitas in Pasig on Wednesday. The tunnel’s theme this year is “Light Up for Our Heroes” and is dedicated to frontliners in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and is open from 6 to 11 p.m. everyday until January 3, 2021.