Closed, open, closed
Jong Gasmena, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 02 2020 04:11 PM

People walk along stalls of the Baguio Night Market when it opened on Tuesday, more than eight months after strict quarantine measures were implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The opening was short lived after Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong quickly shuttered operations past midnight over complaints of lax observance of physical distancing among patrons.

Baguio suspends night market due to crowd control lapses