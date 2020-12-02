Home  >  Life

Jong Gasmena, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 02 2020 04:11 PM

Closed, open, closed

People walk along stalls of the Baguio Night Market when it opened on Tuesday, more than eight months after strict quarantine measures were implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The opening was short lived after Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong quickly shuttered operations past midnight over complaints of lax observance of physical distancing among patrons. 

