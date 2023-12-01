x

Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Christmas lights are bright at Meralco Liwanag Park

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 01 2023 10:02 PM

Christmas lights are bright at Meralco Liwanag Park

People flock to the Meralco Liwanag Park in Pasig City on Friday to take in the sights as Christmas nears. The park is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and will close an hour later on weekends. 

Read More:  Meralco Liwanag Park   Christmas   Christmas attraction   Christmas lights  