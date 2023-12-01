Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Christmas lights are bright at Meralco Liwanag Park Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 01 2023 10:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People flock to the Meralco Liwanag Park in Pasig City on Friday to take in the sights as Christmas nears. The park is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and will close an hour later on weekends. Read More: Meralco Liwanag Park Christmas Christmas attraction Christmas lights /entertainment/12/03/23/jugs-recounts-quake-experience-after-itchyworms-gig/sports/12/03/23/uaap-up-looks-to-close-out-la-salle-in-game-2/news/12/03/23/panic-prayers-after-magnitude-69-quake/news/12/03/23/mga-tao-sa-davao-city-nagsilabasan-dahil-sa-lindol/sports/12/03/23/bleague-thirdy-helps-san-en-overcome-levanga