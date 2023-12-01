MULTIMEDIA

Christmas lights are bright at Meralco Liwanag Park

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People flock to the Meralco Liwanag Park in Pasig City on Friday to take in the sights as Christmas nears. The park is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and will close an hour later on weekends.