Drawing inclusivity and solidarity

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 01 2022 05:02 PM

People pass by a mural of two clasped hands by RJ Saquian along Gregorio Del Pilar Elementary School in Abad Santos, Manila City on Thursday. According to Saquian, the murals on the wall of the school are based on the themes of inclusivity, climate change, and solidarity. 

