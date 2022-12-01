MULTIMEDIA
Drawing inclusivity and solidarity
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 01 2022 05:02 PM
People pass by a mural of two clasped hands by RJ Saquian along Gregorio Del Pilar Elementary School in Abad Santos, Manila City on Thursday. According to Saquian, the murals on the wall of the school are based on the themes of inclusivity, climate change, and solidarity.
