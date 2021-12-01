Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Collared kingfishers spotted in UP Village, QC Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 01 2021 04:18 PM | Updated as of Dec 01 2021 04:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A trio of collared kingfishers (Todiramphus chloris) is seen among the trees in UP Village in Quezon City. This conspicuous bird species is reported to be common and abundant, though suspected to be declining locally due to habitat loss, according to Birdlife International. Read More: Collared King Fisher Todiramphus chloris. Philippine birds UP Village /entertainment/12/02/21/baldwin-denies-pulling-trigger-in-rust-shooting/overseas/12/02/21/facebook-hits-anti-vaccine-campaign-harassing-doctors/entertainment/12/02/21/movie-review-marvel-goes-meditative-in-eternals/sports/12/02/21/juico-rejects-witch-hunt-claim-petrov-knows-truth/news/12/02/21/isko-stopping-smuggling-of-agri-products-a-priority