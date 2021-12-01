MULTIMEDIA

Collared kingfishers spotted in UP Village, QC

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

A trio of collared kingfishers (Todiramphus chloris) is seen among the trees in UP Village in Quezon City. This conspicuous bird species is reported to be common and abundant, though suspected to be declining locally due to habitat loss, according to Birdlife International.