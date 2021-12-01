x

Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Christmas comes to Manila Police District HQ

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 01 2021 11:45 PM

Christmas comes to Manila Police District HQ

Police officers take a photo of themselves with the Christmas display at the Manila Police District Headquarters in Manila on Wednesday. Fourteen police stations are competing for the best Christmas display, with the winner receiving a cash prize and the chance to represent the district against other stations in the National Capital Region Police Office.

Read More:  Christmas   Christmas display   Manila Police District HQ   MPD  