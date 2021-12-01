Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Christmas comes to Manila Police District HQ ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 01 2021 11:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Police officers take a photo of themselves with the Christmas display at the Manila Police District Headquarters in Manila on Wednesday. Fourteen police stations are competing for the best Christmas display, with the winner receiving a cash prize and the chance to represent the district against other stations in the National Capital Region Police Office. Read More: Christmas Christmas display Manila Police District HQ MPD /entertainment/12/02/21/baldwin-denies-pulling-trigger-in-rust-shooting/overseas/12/02/21/facebook-hits-anti-vaccine-campaign-harassing-doctors/entertainment/12/02/21/movie-review-marvel-goes-meditative-in-eternals/sports/12/02/21/juico-rejects-witch-hunt-claim-petrov-knows-truth/news/12/02/21/isko-stopping-smuggling-of-agri-products-a-priority