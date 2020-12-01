Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Giant Christmas tree shines bright in Cubao Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 01 2020 09:56 PM | Updated as of Dec 01 2020 09:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Passersby take photos of the giant Christmas tree, displayed annually for the last 39 years, at the Times Square Food Plaza at the Araneta City in Quezon City on Tuesday. Metro Manila is set to celebrate a different Christmas this year with caroling and gatherings of more than 10 people prohibited. The capital region remains under general community quarantine until the end of the year in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19. Duterte keeps Metro Manila, Davao City under GCQ until yearend Metro Manila bans caroling, suspends Christmas parties in war vs COVID-19 Read More: Christmas Christmas tree giant Christmas tree Araneta City multimedia multimedia photos /business/12/01/20/ppa-waives-some-fees-for-local-shipping-firms/sports/12/01/20/motorsports-covid-19-case-hamilton-devastated-to-miss-sakhir-grand-prix/overseas/12/01/20/russia-tries-to-import-covid-19-drugs-as-deaths-hit-high/news/12/01/20/medialdea-mahigpit-dapat-ipatupad-ang-mga-quarantine-status-hanggang-matapos-ang-2020/spotlight/12/01/20/from-hate-speech-to-nudity-facebooks-oversight-board-picks-its-first-cases