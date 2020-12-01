MULTIMEDIA

Giant Christmas tree shines bright in Cubao

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Passersby take photos of the giant Christmas tree, displayed annually for the last 39 years, at the Times Square Food Plaza at the Araneta City in Quezon City on Tuesday. Metro Manila is set to celebrate a different Christmas this year with caroling and gatherings of more than 10 people prohibited. The capital region remains under general community quarantine until the end of the year in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.