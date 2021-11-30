Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

El Deposito Reservoir opens to public on Bonifacio Day after restoration

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 30 2021 06:26 PM

El Deposito Reservoir opens to public on Bonifacio Day

A woman visits the El Deposito Reservoir inside the Pinaglabanan Complex in San Juan City on Bonifacio Day Tuesday,, as it opens to the public after undergoing restoration work. The reservoir, the main water source of Manila and surrounding areas, and the El Polvorin (gunpowder depot) were the targets of Andres Bonifacio during the Battle of San Juan Del Monte on August 30, 1896, and became the catalyst of the Philippine Revolution. 

Read More:  EL Deposito Reservoir   Pinaglabanan Complex   San Juan   Bonifacio Day  