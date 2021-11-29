Celebrating Andres Bonifacio

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Supremo and Katipunan founder Andres Bonifacio Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 29 2021 09:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People walk past a mural of national revolutionary hero Andres Bonifacio on Valencia Street in Manila on Monday. November 30 is the 158th birth anniversary of Bonifacio, the founder and “Supremo” of the Kataastaasan Kagalang-galang na Katipunan (KKK) and considered as the “Father of the Philippine Revolution.” Read More: Andres Bonifacio national hero heroes revolution Katipunan /news/11/30/21/halalan-2022-bong-go-umatras-sa-presidential-race/sports/11/30/21/nba-nikola-jokic-leads-nuggets-past-short-handed-heat/entertainment/11/30/21/joross-gamboa-wife-mark-7th-wedding-anniversary/news/11/30/21/isko-says-wont-refuse-duterte-endorsement-after-bong-go-drops-out/video/news/11/30/21/10778-nabakunahan-laban-covid-sa-camarines-norte