Celebrating Andres Bonifacio

Supremo and Katipunan founder Andres Bonifacio

People walk past a mural of national revolutionary hero Andres Bonifacio on Valencia Street in Manila on Monday. November 30 is the 158th birth anniversary of Bonifacio, the founder and “Supremo” of the Kataastaasan Kagalang-galang na Katipunan (KKK) and considered as the “Father of the Philippine Revolution.”