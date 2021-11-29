Home  >  Life

Supremo and Katipunan founder Andres Bonifacio

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 29 2021 09:52 PM

Celebrating Andres Bonifacio

People walk past a mural of national revolutionary hero Andres Bonifacio on Valencia Street in Manila on Monday. November 30 is the 158th birth anniversary of Bonifacio, the founder and “Supremo” of the Kataastaasan Kagalang-galang na Katipunan (KKK) and considered as the “Father of the Philippine Revolution.” 

