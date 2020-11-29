Home  >  Life

Christmas shopping in Divisoria amid the pandemic

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 29 2020 03:59 PM

Shoppers flock along Recto Avenue in Divisoria, Manila to buy Christmas gifts on Sunday. Authorities advised shoppers to plan ahead and identify location of target shops to avoid overcrowding in Divisoria amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

