Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Christmas shopping in Divisoria amid the pandemic ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 29 2020 03:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Shoppers flock along Recto Avenue in Divisoria, Manila to buy Christmas gifts on Sunday. Authorities advised shoppers to plan ahead and identify location of target shops to avoid overcrowding in Divisoria amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Holiday shopping sa Divisoria habang pandemya? Narito ang ilang tips Read More: Chritmas shopping Divisoria Manila overcrowding /news/11/29/20/p26-m-halaga-ng-marijjuana-nakumpiska-sa-3-suspek-sa-qc/news/11/29/20/philippines-virus-tally-nears-430000-with-over-2000-new-confirmed-infections/news/11/29/20/ovp-sets-deadline-for-donations-to-focus-on-rehab-of-typhoon-hit-areas/entertainment/11/29/20/younger-version-of-four-sisters-deal-with-family-problem-in-films-official-trailer/news/11/29/20/robredo-urges-govt-to-use-low-virus-resilience-ranking-to-improve