Santa 'sleighing' traffic

Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP

Traffic enforcer Ramiro Hinojas, dressed as Santa Claus as part of the festive season, directs vehicles along Macapagal Avenue in Pasay, Metro Manila on Tuesday. Aside from putting on the costume during the Christmas season, Hinojas often dances while he directs traffic to stay fit and put a smile on people’s faces.