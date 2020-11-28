Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Manila preps for Bonifacio Day ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 28 2020 02:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Members of Manila’s engineering department place tarpaulin banners along Roxas Boulevard in Manila on Saturday ahead of the commemoration of revolutionary hero Andres Bonifacio's 157th birthday on Monday. Read More: Bonifacio Day Andres Bonifacio Manila /news/11/28/20/ex-health-official-says-doh-should-fund-enforcement-of-law-on-cancer-care/news/11/28/20/pag-ugnay-sa-covid-19-at-pagkabaog-ng-lalaki-kailangan-ng-pag-aaral-vergeire/overseas/11/28/20/countdown-begins-to-chinas-total-ban-on-imported-waste/news/11/28/20/watch-tokyo-gov-speaks-in-tagalog-to-address-filipino-residents-on-covid-19/overseas/11/28/20/cash-and-carrie-us-sanctioned-hong-kong-leader-has-no-bank-account