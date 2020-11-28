Home  >  Life

Manila preps for Bonifacio Day

Posted at Nov 28 2020 02:55 PM

Members of Manila’s engineering department place tarpaulin banners along Roxas Boulevard in Manila on Saturday ahead of the commemoration of revolutionary hero Andres Bonifacio's 157th birthday on Monday.

