MPD spruces up HQ for Christmas

MULTIMEDIA

Lanterns up at Manila Police District HQ, as Christmas nears

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A non-uniformed personnel of the Manila Police District Headquarters in United Nations Ave., Manila, climbs a tree to lay cables for Christmas lighting on Saturday, less than a month before Christmas. The Christmas season in the metro this year is more festive compared to last as the country’s fresh COVID-19 cases and positivity rates continue to fall.