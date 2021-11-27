MPD spruces up HQ for Christmas

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Lanterns up at Manila Police District HQ, as Christmas nears ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 27 2021 03:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A non-uniformed personnel of the Manila Police District Headquarters in United Nations Ave., Manila, climbs a tree to lay cables for Christmas lighting on Saturday, less than a month before Christmas. The Christmas season in the metro this year is more festive compared to last as the country’s fresh COVID-19 cases and positivity rates continue to fall. Philippines nears 35 million full COVID-19 vaccinations Read More: Christmas lantern parol coronavirus COVID19 MPD Manila Police District /entertainment/11/30/21/cinema-one-to-show-spencer-in-drive-in-screening/entertainment/11/30/21/john-arcilla-inalala-ang-kapanganakan-ni-bonifacio/entertainment/11/30/21/heaven-denies-shes-in-a-relationship-with-kimpoy-feliciano/life/11/30/21/designer-virgil-abloh-remembered-at-fashion-awards/sports/11/30/21/nba-christian-wood-shines-as-rockets-top-thunder