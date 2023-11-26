Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Cambodia's Water Festival returns after pandemic hiatus Kith Serey, EPA-EFE Posted at Nov 26 2023 06:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Cambodian rowers power their boats during the annual Water Festival in the Tonle Sap River in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Sunday. The festival will see boat teams across Cambodia compete in races in the Mekong River. The water festival takes place from 26 to 28 November 2023. Read More: Cambodia water festival Tonle Sap River boat race /sports/11/26/23/player-of-the-week-cortez-peaking-at-the-right-time-for-san-beda/video/overseas/11/26/23/army-video-shows-bus-of-hostages-crossing-into-israel/life/11/26/23/valenzuela-city-unveils-new-historical-landmark/video/overseas/11/26/23/hazardous-air-quality-persists-in-indias-new-delhi/sports/11/26/23/pba-cone-has-high-praises-for-ginebra-rookie-ralph-cu