Cambodia's Water Festival returns after pandemic hiatus

Cambodian rowers power their boats during the annual Water Festival in the Tonle Sap River in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Sunday. The festival will see boat teams across Cambodia compete in races in the Mekong River. The water festival takes place from 26 to 28 November 2023.