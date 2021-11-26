Macy's Thanksgiving Parade returns in full

MULTIMEDIA

With safety precautions in effect, Macy's Thanksgiving Parade 2021 allows in-person viewing

Brendan McDermid, Reuters

The Grogu aka "Baby Yoda" and Astronaut Snoopy ballons fly during the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. on Friday. The parade returned in full this year with people able to watch in-person amid safety measures after last year’s broadcast-only event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.