MULTIMEDIA
Sydney's Christmas celebrations kick off
Brent Lewin, EPA-EFE
Posted at Nov 25 2023 05:40 PM | Updated as of Nov 25 2023 05:59 PM
Women dressed as candy canes sing at Pitt Street Mall in Sydney, Australia on Saturday. Sydney's four-week Christmas celebrations in the city center and local neighborhoods kick off with various markets, concerts, choirs, and illuminations.
